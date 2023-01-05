Game patch 1.4.0.1

Hey folks!
This patch fixes two minor issues.
Version 1.4.0.1:
- dead/unconscious enemy bodies will now be ignored if at least one enemy NPC is in combat, to reduce unintended enemy body pickups mid-combat, when your intention was to grab a weapon instead - this can be disabled in the game options in the "Controls" options tab
- fixed Saiga-12K having the AK-103's minimum damage value, which meant that once the projectiles went past their effective range, the damage would increase instead of decrease
- fixed some of the assets being mis-named as uppercase in the objects texture atlas, resulting in them being replaced with a "missing texture" sprite
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update