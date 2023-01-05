Game patch 1.4.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10261661 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch fixes two minor issues.

Version 1.4.0.1:

dead/unconscious enemy bodies will now be ignored if at least one enemy NPC is in combat, to reduce unintended enemy body pickups mid-combat, when your intention was to grab a weapon instead - this can be disabled in the game options in the "Controls" options tab

fixed Saiga-12K having the AK-103's minimum damage value, which meant that once the projectiles went past their effective range, the damage would increase instead of decrease

fixed some of the assets being mis-named as uppercase in the objects texture atlas, resulting in them being replaced with a "missing texture" sprite

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!