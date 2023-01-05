v 1.0.2.7 Now Live!

Now bringing a host of changes from the beta branch onto the live build!

The main categories of change can be summarize as follows:

Improved world generation performance

New player controller and animations (Use the V key to switch between locked and MMO cam)

Tab targeting

Dungeon improvements

The player controller and animations have long been a deal breaker for a lot of players as the previous setup was just not quality enough for people whose minds work that way. We all have different wants and needs when it comes to gaming, and you certainly can't please everyone, but the new controller does feel a lot better, even though we are still hammering out some kinks.

We still have a number of upgrades in store for the targeting system and dungeon / encounter enhancements, though I have spent most of today plotting our next moves on a much broader scale. There are long term goals in regards to combat that the tab targeting moves us closer to, but is by no means the total package. I hope to be uploading a video to talk more on our plans for the next few months soon.

There does still seem to be a problem with boat riding related to the new controller that I was not able to get today, but I will jump on it first thing tomorrow, and I noticed, after the hour long export, that I forgot to update the year to 2023! I'm sure no one has ever done anything so careless, I do apologize, and have taken care of that typo already for the next patch.

Happy New Years to you all!

I am looking forward to Solace Crafting's best year yet!

v 1.0.1.1 - > v 1.0.2.7 2023.01.05

Added a direction indicator pointing towards your current target

Added character, inventory, craft, skills, and journal buttons to the overlay

Implemented new player controller

Implemented tab targeting / click to target

Improved monster health bars

Improved terrain texture quality filtering

Added Gold Mine rooms to Dungeons, gold can now be mined from exposed gold veins in these rooms

Barrels containing resources can now be found scattered around dungeons.

Storage rooms now occasionally spawn in dungeons, where players may find useful items and uncommon goods.

Secret treasure rooms now spawn in dungeons, if players spot and reveal their location, they are rewarded with treasure.

Spike traps now spawn in some corridors, making dungeons more dangerous

Reduced the size of goblin dungeons

Switched to Fast Approximate Anti-aliasing (shader compatability issues, may be temporary)

Improved world generation queue logic

Improved object spawning logic

Improved biome noise math

Implemented multi-threading to save functions

Redesigned player teleportation handling in and out of caves/dungeons/floating islands

Added noise to tree spawning

Increased most tree resource maximum rewards

Fixed bugs causing void areas where no walls or floor would exist

Fixed stun skills not working properly

Fixed damage over time abilities not properly adjust damage for level differences

Fixed debuffs/effects overriding one another

The most recent changes in regards to beta are as follows:

v 1.0.2.7 2023.01.05