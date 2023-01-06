Update v0.11.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
Improvements
- Increased the number of generated images from 3 to 6
Please note that the game might only generate fewer images depending on the server's condition
- All art styles are now available to use
- Avatars are now available to purchase with in-game currency in the Steam edition
- Fixed the image generation processes to prevent it from showing PlzGPU images
Bugfix
- Fixed the internal issues
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
Changed files in this update