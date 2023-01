Share · View all patches · Build 10261457 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 12:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Void: Edge of Existence v1.0.5

Bugs:

Valyndra Now Spawning On Any Level State

Opening Cinematic Playing After Completing Trail 1 Resolved

Thoughts:

Overall Today has been quite a smooth day for Bug Fixes and where quite easily resolved

Looking Forward To The Next Following Days,

Have a Wonderful Day,

Dala