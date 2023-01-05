Fixed small reported issues

- Fixed generals text issue.
- Fixed Arabic text size in game main screen.
- Fixed UAV voice over in the war news.
- Improved game UI, Speed and stability.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
