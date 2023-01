Share · View all patches · Build 10261308 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 12:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is a regular update, the changes:

can remap buttons and add an option to display controls (thanks Repeat!),

updated SRPG Studio to latest version v1.274.

Notes: This version has been slightly playtested in walk difficulty.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.