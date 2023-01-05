Trails from Zero v1.4.3 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,
version 1.4.3 is a minor update which primarily aims to resolve some issues with the recently introduced auto text advance feature.
Improvements
- Improve auto-text wait time calculation
- Fix an issue where auto-text advances non-voiced messages despite set to voice-only
- Fix message log color handling in some circumstances
- Make prompt in shop menu to switch pages for large parties clickable
Note that you can always revert to earlier versions of the game by selecting them in the Steam "Beta" menu.
Cheers,
Peter "Durante" Thoman
