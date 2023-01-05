Trails from Zero v1.4.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10261258 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 17:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

version 1.4.3 is a minor update which primarily aims to resolve some issues with the recently introduced auto text advance feature.

Improvements

Improve auto-text wait time calculation

Fix an issue where auto-text advances non-voiced messages despite set to voice-only

Fix message log color handling in some circumstances

Make prompt in shop menu to switch pages for large parties clickable

Note that you can always revert to earlier versions of the game by selecting them in the Steam "Beta" menu.

Cheers,

Peter "Durante" Thoman