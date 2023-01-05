2023/1/5 Balance change

Lorelei ：HP increased from 23 to 25

Koakuma：HP increased from 18 to 19

Kisume ：HP reduced from 21 to 19

Eternity ：HP reduced from 38 to 36

MeiLing：Normal attack reduced from 12 to 11,Rainbow Sign "Rainbow Wind Chime" and passive damage increase dfrom 8 to 9

Kyouko：Knock back range reverted dfrom 8 to 12, HP increase dfrom 62 to 68

Ichirin ：2nd Spell's damage per smash increase from 8 to 10

Tewi ：1st Spell's tunnelling cooldown increase from 4 to 6 seconds

Fixed some text errors with the Yoshika

Tenshi：Damage reduce from 22 to 20, 1st spell's Keysstone damage increaed from 8 to 9, 2nd spell's gale strike damage increased ffrom 11 to 12

Komachi ：Trainging cost reduce from 38 to 37

Flandre ：Passive damage increase reduced from 36% to 30%, HP reduced from 128 to 120, 1st spell's Clone Green point cost reduced from 8 to 7

kanako ：healing reduced from 5 to 4, 2nd spell's damage reduce from 25 to 22, both skill green point cost increased from 4 to 6

Yogi：HP increased from 160 to 165

Mokou：1st spell's direct damage reduce from 30 to 25

Suwako：HP reducefrom 128 to 123

PC：

Reimu：E spell blue point cost increased from 40 to 55

Eirin: R spell's changes reverted, damage/healing changed from 45/115 to 75/150, storeable charge reduced dfrom 3 to 2, spell cost increased from 9 to 10

Q skill's arrow damage changed from 5/7/9/11 to 6/8/10/12, poison damage changed from 12/20/30/40 to /14/22/32/42,spell cost reduced from 15 to 14

Yukari ：Q spell damage reduced from 1//4/8 per level to 1/2/4/6, E spell cost reduced from 11 to 10

Remilia ：Q spell casting spell reduced to 0.3 secondsm flight distance increased by 8, damage increased from 8/10/12/14 to 9/11/13/15, E mana cost reduced from 12 to 11

Sanae ：E spell pushing distance increased from 5 to 7, blue point cost reduced from 20 to 18

Yuuka：R garden damage changed from 10/14 to 9/13, duration increased from 12 to 14, HP changed from 30/50 to 35/55

Tenshi: Q damage ticks from 8 to 10

Utsuho: E damage changed from12/20/28/36 to 10/20/30/40

Cooldown changed from 40/33/26/19 to 36/29/22/15