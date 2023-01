2023/1/5 Balance change

Lorelei :HP increased from 23 to 25

Koakuma:HP increased from 18 to 19

Kisume :HP reduced from 21 to 19

Eternity :HP reduced from 38 to 36

MeiLing:Normal attack reduced from 12 to 11,Rainbow Sign "Rainbow Wind Chime" and passive damage increase dfrom 8 to 9

Kyouko:Knock back range reverted dfrom 8 to 12, HP increase dfrom 62 to 68

Ichirin :2nd Spell's damage per smash increase from 8 to 10

Tewi :1st Spell's tunnelling cooldown increase from 4 to 6 seconds

Fixed some text errors with the Yoshika

Tenshi:Damage reduce from 22 to 20, 1st spell's Keysstone damage increaed from 8 to 9, 2nd spell's gale strike damage increased ffrom 11 to 12

Komachi :Trainging cost reduce from 38 to 37

Flandre :Passive damage increase reduced from 36% to 30%, HP reduced from 128 to 120, 1st spell's Clone Green point cost reduced from 8 to 7

kanako :healing reduced from 5 to 4, 2nd spell's damage reduce from 25 to 22, both skill green point cost increased from 4 to 6

Yogi:HP increased from 160 to 165

Mokou:1st spell's direct damage reduce from 30 to 25

Suwako:HP reducefrom 128 to 123

PC:

Reimu:E spell blue point cost increased from 40 to 55

Eirin: R spell's changes reverted, damage/healing changed from 45/115 to 75/150, storeable charge reduced dfrom 3 to 2, spell cost increased from 9 to 10

Q skill's arrow damage changed from 5/7/9/11 to 6/8/10/12, poison damage changed from 12/20/30/40 to /14/22/32/42,spell cost reduced from 15 to 14

Yukari :Q spell damage reduced from 1//4/8 per level to 1/2/4/6, E spell cost reduced from 11 to 10

Remilia :Q spell casting spell reduced to 0.3 secondsm flight distance increased by 8, damage increased from 8/10/12/14 to 9/11/13/15, E mana cost reduced from 12 to 11

Sanae :E spell pushing distance increased from 5 to 7, blue point cost reduced from 20 to 18

Yuuka:R garden damage changed from 10/14 to 9/13, duration increased from 12 to 14, HP changed from 30/50 to 35/55

Tenshi: Q damage ticks from 8 to 10

Utsuho: E damage changed from12/20/28/36 to 10/20/30/40

Cooldown changed from 40/33/26/19 to 36/29/22/15