XEL Patch 1.0.6 is available now!

Dear XEL-Fans,

with the latest patch, we are bringing a lot of fixes and adjustments to you. Thanks to your ongoing support, and please report everything you encounter!

Without further ado, let's dive into the list of contents, this patch comes up with this time:

Overall

Fixed save system

Fixes in Cutscenes getting stuck

Sound & Music

Added additional SFX

Added missing VO's

Dialogue timings changes

Fixes for some SFX

UI

Better navigation in lists

Font size adjustments

Map menu now updates area name via Map Exchange Triggers

Map fixes

Not enough resources are shown in red

Snack Menu now has a cursor when opening the inventory

The cursor remains at the same position after a slot gets emptied or reopening the inventory

The quantity of an item gets displayed correctly now

Updated Gadget view

You can now eat snacks of all slots without the cursor disappearing

Performance optimization

Removed memory leak

Switch performance increased

Visuals

Bunch of animation fixes

Fixes to Elder Dialogue after Dungeon 2

Missing material fixes

Moved camera slightly closer to Reid

Post Processing added to switch version

Removed depth of field

See Reid and Enemies through objects

z-fighting issues

Gameplay

Added more Heart Container

Added checkpoint at paradox

Added colliders to prevent bugs

Added more button prompts as hints

Added crafting station in front of science station

Added fallback script that manually sets desmonds animator speed in dungeon 3

Camera changes close to webshooter targets

Changes in auto jump

Changes to spiderling

Changes to ranged enemies

Changed Overseer behavior

Enemies should no longer run into windows

First Stamina Upgrade can be found much earlier now

First meeting cutscene now triggers dialogue automatically

Fixed Terminals

Fixed Terminal Slots

Fixed Xel soldiers rotating on X axis

Fixed being able to parry while being stunned

Fixed skip final boss with upgraded webshooter

Fixed being able to lock on while being blocked

Fixed a possible quest breaker with turbogummi

Fixed being stuck on ladder during conversation

Fixed and changed some graveyard puzzle things

Fixes to Evander fight

Needle Eye area fixes

Bog area fixes

Xelot area fixes

Glacial Glades area fixes

Divide area fixes

The Wilds area fixes

Increased power of Gamplet

Improved Apex Ice collider and indicator

Nerf to Shaman

Nerf to Symbionts

Nerf to Dingbot Chieftain

Nerf to S.P.I.D.E.R. Boss fight

Shaman bossbar showing up all the time

Pacifier no longer shoots into "random" directions

Player snare stun time is now lower than enemies

Potential fix for flying after webshooter use

Removed some enemies in specific areas

XEL Soldier attack in Time Travel

A big thank you for your support and patience so far.

Tiny Roar & Assemble Entertainment

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1674640/XEL/