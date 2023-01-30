XEL Patch 1.0.6 is available now!

Dear XEL-Fans,
with the latest patch, we are bringing a lot of fixes and adjustments to you. Thanks to your ongoing support, and please report everything you encounter!
Without further ado, let's dive into the list of contents, this patch comes up with this time:
Overall
- Fixed save system
- Fixes in Cutscenes getting stuck
Sound & Music
- Added additional SFX
- Added missing VO's
- Dialogue timings changes
- Fixes for some SFX
UI
- Better navigation in lists
- Font size adjustments
- Map menu now updates area name via Map Exchange Triggers
- Map fixes
- Not enough resources are shown in red
- Snack Menu now has a cursor when opening the inventory
- The cursor remains at the same position after a slot gets emptied or reopening the inventory
- The quantity of an item gets displayed correctly now
- Updated Gadget view
- You can now eat snacks of all slots without the cursor disappearing
Performance optimization
- Removed memory leak
- Switch performance increased
Visuals
- Bunch of animation fixes
- Fixes to Elder Dialogue after Dungeon 2
- Missing material fixes
- Moved camera slightly closer to Reid
- Post Processing added to switch version
- Removed depth of field
- See Reid and Enemies through objects
- z-fighting issues
Gameplay
- Added more Heart Container
- Added checkpoint at paradox
- Added colliders to prevent bugs
- Added more button prompts as hints
- Added crafting station in front of science station
- Added fallback script that manually sets desmonds animator speed in dungeon 3
- Camera changes close to webshooter targets
- Changes in auto jump
- Changes to spiderling
- Changes to ranged enemies
- Changed Overseer behavior
- Enemies should no longer run into windows
- First Stamina Upgrade can be found much earlier now
- First meeting cutscene now triggers dialogue automatically
- Fixed Terminals
- Fixed Terminal Slots
- Fixed Xel soldiers rotating on X axis
- Fixed being able to parry while being stunned
- Fixed skip final boss with upgraded webshooter
- Fixed being able to lock on while being blocked
- Fixed a possible quest breaker with turbogummi
- Fixed being stuck on ladder during conversation
- Fixed and changed some graveyard puzzle things
- Fixes to Evander fight
- Needle Eye area fixes
- Bog area fixes
- Xelot area fixes
- Glacial Glades area fixes
- Divide area fixes
- The Wilds area fixes
- Increased power of Gamplet
- Improved Apex Ice collider and indicator
- Nerf to Shaman
- Nerf to Symbionts
- Nerf to Dingbot Chieftain
- Nerf to S.P.I.D.E.R. Boss fight
- Shaman bossbar showing up all the time
- Pacifier no longer shoots into "random" directions
- Player snare stun time is now lower than enemies
- Potential fix for flying after webshooter use
- Removed some enemies in specific areas
- XEL Soldier attack in Time Travel
A big thank you for your support and patience so far.
Tiny Roar & Assemble Entertainment
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1674640/XEL/
Changed files in this update