Update to Version 0.18.17.133 – 05.01.2023

Hello Goal! fans!
A new year has begun, and we already got a new update for you.
Probably the most important item in the list is the new league system. A small note about this:
The schedule of league and cup matches is now based on more realistic regulations and considers official match days and off times, among other things.
The combination of the revised calendar system and system for competitions provide the basis for both the future international tournaments, the friendly matches and also for the career as national coach in the contest for the world championship title.
General
- Improved UX in training camp season preparation selection screen.
- Improved UX in scouting network screen.
New
- 35+ New training events! With a certain probability, these can get triggered during training.
- 25+ New kicker events! With a certain probability, these can get triggered daily.
- New League system that adds more variety to the league schedule.
Bugfix
- Training injuries now stop showing up during matches.
- Kicker fan reputation saves correctly now.
- Solved blocker when making contracts with youth kickers.
- Fan attendance fixed in stadium view.
Changed files in this update