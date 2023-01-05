Update to Version 0.18.17.133 – 05.01.2023

Hello Goal! fans!

A new year has begun, and we already got a new update for you.

Probably the most important item in the list is the new league system. A small note about this:

The schedule of league and cup matches is now based on more realistic regulations and considers official match days and off times, among other things.

The combination of the revised calendar system and system for competitions provide the basis for both the future international tournaments, the friendly matches and also for the career as national coach in the contest for the world championship title.

General

Improved UX in training camp season preparation selection screen.

Improved UX in scouting network screen.

New

35+ New training events! With a certain probability, these can get triggered during training.

25+ New kicker events! With a certain probability, these can get triggered daily.

New League system that adds more variety to the league schedule.

Bugfix