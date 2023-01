Hey there, Booty Callers!

The Tournament is ending soon, so make sure you get some last minute action before it’s too late!

Check out the end of tournament deals & lewd treats, and don’t forget to load up on limited Garments.

The event is available between January 1st ~ 7th.

The Booty Calls team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/823550/Booty_Calls/