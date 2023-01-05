English
############Content#################
[Enemy]The infinite machine now has the science faith.
[Enemy]All enemies in "A Tale of a Perfect World" are now Atheists, including the infamous Professor Yang.
[Enemy]Zhao Sandao is now an atheist.
[Faith]New tenet: Hippocratic Oath (+3% Healing Power)
[People's Hospital]A book that unlocks Hippocratic Oath will appear on Dr. Wang's table after you talked to him once and visited the hospital again.
[People's Hospital]Added a little story when you pick up the book about Hippocratic Oath.
简体中文
############Content#################
【敌人】无尽机器现在的信仰是科学。
【敌人】所有的在【一个完美世界的故事】中出现的敌人现在均为无神论信仰，包括某臭名昭著的杨叫兽。
【敌人】赵三刀现在是一个无神论者。
【信仰】新信条：希波克拉底之誓 （+3% 技能医疗效果）
【疁城人民医院】当你首次和王医生对话后再次访问医院，在他的桌上会出现一本解锁希波克拉底之誓的书。
【疁城人民医院】当你拿起那本解锁希波克拉底之誓的书的时候会有一小段剧情播放。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 5 January 2023
Update, Version 20230105
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update