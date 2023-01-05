Update, Version 20230105



English

[Enemy]The infinite machine now has the science faith.

[Enemy]All enemies in "A Tale of a Perfect World" are now Atheists, including the infamous Professor Yang.

[Enemy]Zhao Sandao is now an atheist.

[Faith]New tenet: Hippocratic Oath (+3% Healing Power)

[People's Hospital]A book that unlocks Hippocratic Oath will appear on Dr. Wang's table after you talked to him once and visited the hospital again.

[People's Hospital]Added a little story when you pick up the book about Hippocratic Oath.

简体中文

【敌人】无尽机器现在的信仰是科学。

【敌人】所有的在【一个完美世界的故事】中出现的敌人现在均为无神论信仰，包括某臭名昭著的杨叫兽。

【敌人】赵三刀现在是一个无神论者。

【信仰】新信条：希波克拉底之誓 （+3% 技能医疗效果）

【疁城人民医院】当你首次和王医生对话后再次访问医院，在他的桌上会出现一本解锁希波克拉底之誓的书。

【疁城人民医院】当你拿起那本解锁希波克拉底之誓的书的时候会有一小段剧情播放。