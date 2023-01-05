 Skip to content

TimeShifters update for 5 January 2023

Bug Fix #12

  • Fixed "Behead The Undead" collision detection (Thanks to Acejinjo and Gordon-Ale).
  • Added pages for workshop search.
  • Fixed updating a workshop item.
  • Optimized workshop loading.
  • Removed Snow.

I'm back now so there will be more updates coming soon :)

