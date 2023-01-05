Infinite mode, reforge 2.0 and forecast of Traditional Chinese(0.78 Update)

Released the experienced version of Infinite mode , this is the ultra challenge mode, you can unblokc it only if you complete difficulty 40 challenge, Please note that this mode is still in iteration, which means you may encounter weird values / unexpected bugs, we will continue to improve it (look forward to your feedback), similarly, the unlockables and Steam achievements for infinite mode will also be gradually iterated to include Released Reforge 2.0 , now every skill can be reforged twice, but it will spend many gem stones, we'll keep monitoring & iterate on the values of reforge 2.0 Add hint text for (TEAM) skill, now everyone will receive a text Improve the (TEAM) skill color visual hint, now it use the yellow color to different from others Add one detection system for non-steam environment, to tell players avoid game playing without steam to avoid potential issues Debuff the (X) Heaven Thunder :

It currently add extra 60% maxhp damage(reduced from 100%) during the range 0.5(reduced from 1)

It will add 35%(reduced from 50%) maxhp damage for those our of range

It will add 4% maxhp damage for elite & boss(reduced from 8%)

This is a balance for infinite mode, we'll keep monitoring on its performance

Known issues:

Projectile under infinite mode lacking of Lighting support, we will fix it in future iterations, this is a long term work We don't change BGM for infinite mode, we will change this soon

Coming soon:

Improved reforge 2.0 hint text(currently it use **) Will add support for Traditional Chinese

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here