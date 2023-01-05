Patch Notes v1.0.3

v1.0.3
Latest Changes:
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred on screens with thumbnails.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a dedicated server crash that occurred due to data corruption in relation to corpse creation.
Initial Beta Changelog:
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to the AI general formation not being positioned correctly at the beginning of siege battles.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to the animation system.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after battles.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to being able to enter towns during a siege.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to a modding-related bug even after completely removing all mods / reinstalling the game.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the player was navigating through inventory, encyclopedia or party screen.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when using mods that had dot characters in their module name.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on PS5 due to a memory issue.
Fixes
-
Fixed a memory leak that occurred when returning to the main menu.
-
[PS] Fixed a bug that caused a save to get corrupted when overwriting save files.
-
[PS] Fixed a bug that prevented the deletion of corrupted save files.
-
[PS4] Reduced the save file limit from 32 to 16 to allow for larger files without corruption.
- If you have more than 16 save files, this will not delete your files. It will only prevent you from creating new files until you are below 16 again. You can overwrite all existing files.
Changes
-
Siege Engine Changes
-
Decreased the minimum firing range of all mangonels, allowing them to shoot closer targets. This also makes higher walls not so detrimental for defending mangonels.
-
Regular mangonels with multiple projectiles
- Increased the number of projectiles.
- Decreased the single-hit damage of each stone.
- Decreased the damage area of each projectile.
- Regular mangonels are still effective against troops but no longer overshadow their fire mangonel counterparts.
-
Fire mangonels
- Slightly increased the area of effect.
- Increased the damage reduction towards the edges of the hit area.
- Increased the hit damage of a projectile.
- It’s harder to hit enemy engines or formations with them in comparison to the regular mangonel but the payout is much better. Not every unit hit by the fire mangonel will die due to the increased damage reduction towards the edges of the hit area.
-
AI targeting behaviour of mangonels
- Mangonels now prioritize the battering ram and siege towers when choosing a target. Afterwards, they try to attack clumps of enemies.
- Fire mangonels now primarily target enemy troops.
-
Trebuchets
- Increased the number of projectiles.
- Decreased the single-hit damage of each stone.
- Decreased the damage area of each projectile.
- We are working on further improvements to them.
-
Battering rams and siege towers
- Increased the hit points of battering rams and siege towers (to compensate for the decreased mangonel minimum range).
-
AI behaviour of ranged siege engines
- The AI now properly leads targets.
- Improved the overall accuracy calculation, resulting in fewer over or undershooting.
- Adjusted the target boxes of siege towers. Defending mangonels can now target them when they are closer.
-
-
Troop AI Changes
- Attacking archers now use line formation spacing instead of tight formation spacing when taking positions.
- Defending troops now start on walls as the siege begins.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to shield inverse kinematics not being fully synchronized with the server.
- Fixed a server crash that occurred on crowded servers when picking up an item from the ground.
Changed files in this update