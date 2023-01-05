Chrono Ark EA 1.9999N - bug fix

- Fixed an issue where some sound effects and background sounds were abnormally loud.
- Fixed a bug where the game could not be played due to an unsupported resolution at game startup.
- Fixed the phenomenon that the number of skills possessed was not updated in the character information window.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of dealing 1 damage was not applied during the final boss phase 3 battle.
- Fixed an issue where the Endless Soul Artifact would not activate even if an enemy was killed under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where summons from the final boss could overlap in the same Position.
- Fixed some translations being incorrect or not applied.
- Fixed the position not being initialized when pressing WASD when manipulating the minimap.
- Fixed an issue where, during a boss battle that summons a monster, if the boss is defeated, no operations can be performed for about 10 seconds.
