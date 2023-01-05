Territory – Alpha 5.32 – A.I. and Ammunition Balancing

Fixed
- Unable to harvest fully grown plant from interact menu
Changed
- All A.I. Health Increased
- Firing rate increased slightly for A.I. Rifles (Soldiers and Visitors)
- All ammunition damage values tweaked the current ammo tier list for damage from least to most damage is: 9mm, .45ACP, 7.62x39, 7.62x54R
- Buckshot damage per pellet (8) has been balanced and should be reasonably effective at short to medium range
- Increased moonlight brightness
Optimisation
- Removed emissive glow from houses
- De-Optimised Windmills
Changed files in this update