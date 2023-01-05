 Skip to content

Territory update for 5 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.32 – A.I. and Ammunition Balancing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Unable to harvest fully grown plant from interact menu

Changed

  • All A.I. Health Increased
  • Firing rate increased slightly for A.I. Rifles (Soldiers and Visitors)
  • All ammunition damage values tweaked the current ammo tier list for damage from least to most damage is: 9mm, .45ACP, 7.62x39, 7.62x54R
  • Buckshot damage per pellet (8) has been balanced and should be reasonably effective at short to medium range
  • Increased moonlight brightness

Optimisation

  • Removed emissive glow from houses
  • De-Optimised Windmills

