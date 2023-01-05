 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 5 January 2023

Patch 484_1C037BF2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Kobold press now has animations.
  • Grinder now actually spins up with the kobold.
  • Grinder now ejects kobolds with appropriate force.
  • Re-added a missing rectangle UI image.
  • Possibly fixed bug where DirectX on integrated hardware didn't render English alphabet letters correctly in French.
  • New mushroom recipes that can explicitly target certain stats.
  • Fixed a bug where the breeding quest would only advance for the host of the server.

