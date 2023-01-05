- Kobold press now has animations.
- Grinder now actually spins up with the kobold.
- Grinder now ejects kobolds with appropriate force.
- Re-added a missing rectangle UI image.
- Possibly fixed bug where DirectX on integrated hardware didn't render English alphabet letters correctly in French.
- New mushroom recipes that can explicitly target certain stats.
- Fixed a bug where the breeding quest would only advance for the host of the server.
KoboldKare update for 5 January 2023
Patch 484_1C037BF2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
