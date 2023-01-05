This update fixes the following.
Fixed a game crash bug caused by battle viewing
Turned off 1on1 mode
Adjusted the matching rules to shorten the matching time
Added a temporary leave function to the card upgrade
Fixed an issue with the single player mode not being able to connect
FreestyleFootball R update for 5 January 2023
Maintenance over
