 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FreestyleFootball R update for 5 January 2023

Maintenance over

Share · View all patches · Build 10260782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes the following.
Fixed a game crash bug caused by battle viewing
Turned off 1on1 mode
Adjusted the matching rules to shorten the matching time
Added a temporary leave function to the card upgrade
Fixed an issue with the single player mode not being able to connect

Changed files in this update

Depot 1826981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link