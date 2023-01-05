 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deflector update for 5 January 2023

Hotfix - Version 0.8.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10260760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We’ve been smashing some bugs, and doing some adjustments based on the feedback received during the previous weeks:

Adjustments

  • Arrow markers, that mark where the last enemies are, are now white.
  • Obelisk Great Virus balance:
  • Time which remains disabled increased.
  • Time between waves (Sector waves attack) increased.
  • Spider Great Virus now shoots more projectiles.
  • “Sky sword” Slasher’s evolution range increased. ( 3 > 4)
  • Hunter call mutation damage bonus reduced (15%>10%) and increase per level reduced (5%>4%)

Slasher

  • Attack rate increased.
  • Base damage reduced (80>70)
  • Attack range is now wider but has less range.
  • Sword is thrown now holding the main attack button instead of deflecting button, and no longer deflects bullets.
  • Damage dealt by throwing sword and spinning attack reduced.
  • Rage generated per hit increased.

Gunslinger

  • Added marker of how many turrets are left to be placed during active ability.

Bugs

  • Resolved an issue causing Linked Boomerang evolution to display the wrong damage type.
  • Resolved an issue causing Bliss neutral skill to only work with the first wave of enemies.
  • Resolved an issue causing Little Crawlers nucleolus not to unlock properly after defeating the giant spider.
  • Resolved an issue causing rebinding keyboard keys A and E to any action not to work properly.
  • Resolved an issue causing Spark’s “Expanded Orbit” evolution not to load properly from a saved run.

Changed files in this update

Deflector Content Depot 1736551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link