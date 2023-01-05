Hotfix - Version 0.8.1.4

Hello everyone! We’ve been smashing some bugs, and doing some adjustments based on the feedback received during the previous weeks:
Adjustments
- Arrow markers, that mark where the last enemies are, are now white.
- Obelisk Great Virus balance:
- Time which remains disabled increased.
- Time between waves (Sector waves attack) increased.
- Spider Great Virus now shoots more projectiles.
- “Sky sword” Slasher’s evolution range increased. ( 3 > 4)
- Hunter call mutation damage bonus reduced (15%>10%) and increase per level reduced (5%>4%)
Slasher
- Attack rate increased.
- Base damage reduced (80>70)
- Attack range is now wider but has less range.
- Sword is thrown now holding the main attack button instead of deflecting button, and no longer deflects bullets.
- Damage dealt by throwing sword and spinning attack reduced.
- Rage generated per hit increased.
Gunslinger
- Added marker of how many turrets are left to be placed during active ability.
Bugs
- Resolved an issue causing Linked Boomerang evolution to display the wrong damage type.
- Resolved an issue causing Bliss neutral skill to only work with the first wave of enemies.
- Resolved an issue causing Little Crawlers nucleolus not to unlock properly after defeating the giant spider.
- Resolved an issue causing rebinding keyboard keys A and E to any action not to work properly.
- Resolved an issue causing Spark’s “Expanded Orbit” evolution not to load properly from a saved run.
