Share · View all patches · Build 10260676 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Offensive spells also adds +0~+1 arcane damage for each level of color sphere of the spell.

Balanced spells damages.

Balanced some characters damages.

Add a black screen fade between scenes.

PS: I'm coming back from a large holiday. Sorry for the delay in updates.