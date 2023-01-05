- Fixed bug with Player Interaction sometimes not working
- Fixed bug with SCPs getting extremly slow while and after going through a door
- Hide particle option improved (can now be toggled while playing)
- New MTF Ragdoll
- Can no longer softlock into small connector room when closing doors
SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 5 January 2023
Version 0.17.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
