SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 5 January 2023

Version 0.17.0

Build 10260656

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with Player Interaction sometimes not working
  • Fixed bug with SCPs getting extremly slow while and after going through a door
  • Hide particle option improved (can now be toggled while playing)
  • New MTF Ragdoll
  • Can no longer softlock into small connector room when closing doors

Changed files in this update

