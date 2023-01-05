 Skip to content

FreestyleFootball R update for 5 January 2023

1on1 Mode is temporarily down

Build 10260632

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In testing 1on1 mode can have a negative impact on the game process in open network conditions, causing the app to crash
In order to ensure player experience, we will temporarily shut down 1on1 mode and carry out maintenance.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused, we will complete the fix and open the game as soon as possible. If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact us at cs@hogahk.com

