In testing 1on1 mode can have a negative impact on the game process in open network conditions, causing the app to crash
In order to ensure player experience, we will temporarily shut down 1on1 mode and carry out maintenance.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused, we will complete the fix and open the game as soon as possible. If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact us at cs@hogahk.com
FreestyleFootball R update for 5 January 2023
1on1 Mode is temporarily down
