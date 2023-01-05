Version 2.6.8: STEAMDECK COMPATIBLE. FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT. Plus a bunch more.

Share · View all patches · Build 10260333 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 10:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a crash that would occur when a grenade launcher bullet or goo bomb collided with a laser ball.

Fixed hand cursor primary damage not charging special.

Fixed a bug where goo balls would be knocked back way too far.

Slightly reduced zap damage.

Reduced sword cursor damage and special charge amount.

Fixed a bug where the sword cursor could trigger twice in one slash.

Reduced hand cursor damage and attacks no longer move with the player.

Pulse no longer moves with the player.

Increased goo bomb damage.

Frostbite cursor shotgun now has damage falloff.

Teleporting with auto aim now teleports 650 pixels from your current position instead of to the mouse cursor (normal teleport is unchanged).

Fixed bug where ghost and mercenary wouldn't properly have 3 hp.

Added multiplier command back.

Fixed an issue where red cube elemental particle effects were rotated sideways.

Fixed a bug where the dagger command could prevent kunai from spawning.

Diamond enemies now only explode when hit.

Fixed background particles on maroon fog horizontal.

Fixed an issue where survival standard tri and diamonds could spaz out when being knocked back/standing still.

The game will now automatically pause and unpause whenever a controller is connected/disconnected.

The game now automatically pauses on overlay activation.

Added a new steamdeck-specific build.

The game now runs in controller mode by default on Steam deck and the option to select keyboard mode is disabled on Steamdeck.

The game now automatically switches to and from controller mode when a new controller is connected/disconnected.

The game now automatically infers your current control type based on connected controls when starting up (but you can choose to override it).

Increased magic dagger and kunai speed and acceleration.

Reduced the amount of Giant upgraded cubes that spawn in maroon fog special events from 30 to 20.

Added rich presence support that displays what arena and difficulty you are playing on as well as the time remaining in your match on your profile. (Among other things).

Giant upgraded cube health from 20 to 25.

Normal upgraded cube health from 15 to 12.

Fixed a bunch of issues with navigating menus via controller/arrow keys and added new visuals.

Added a bunch of default colors for the color picker on a new save startup.

Songs now have a slightly randomized downtime between them.

Laser and gravity well sound effects now pause when the game pauses.

Improved some blurry text in the survival shop.

Ghost's phase state now prevents new enemies from spawning while active.

Ghost now passively heals 0.25hp/s hp while in the phase state.

Max number of enemies that spawns now scales from 30 to 40 over each kernel level.

What Next:

Fixing any kinks that pop up and continuing to fine-tune the arena and difficulty level balance.

I'd like to do a bit more work on maroon fog.