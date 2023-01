Share · View all patches · Build 10260241 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 09:19:07 UTC by Wendy

This is a small patch to fix some issues with unlocking the new aircraft introduced in Patch V0.13. Sorry for the inconvenience with having to re-download.

Changes

Europe Mission 8 & 9 can now be completed when all enemies are killed

Bug Fixes

Fixed Purchase of CR42 not unlocking and taking 15550