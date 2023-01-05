Eximius 1.1.9 Hotfix - 5th January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10260231 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 10:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings officers,

Our first hotfix of the year of 2023. A quick patch to address some of the recent issues in season 3.

Few main highlights include fixing the payment methods on Epic Games Store, making the DLC now purchase-able. The server browser filters has also been added.

New Feature

Added Filters for Game Session / Lobby ID, Settings and Sorts in Server Browser

Pre-Game Lobby now shows the Lobby ID after the Lobby Name

In-game Menu now shows the Lobby ID / Session ID, player can share this to their friends to allow them to search

Remove limits for searching lobbies (previously was 50)

Show some additional settings in the server browser, such as Victory Points, Annihilation and Death Match

Added unequip skin button to customization skin menu to reset skins to default.

Improvements

Capped main menu frame rate to 60fps. Previously may cause frames overdrive, causing GPU to overwork.

Changed the default crouch key to Ctrl (instead of C)

Balance Change

Support crawler's spawning of Ironguard changed slightly. They will now start spawning only when deployed for the first time. When Service Ironguard is killed, they will start a spawn countdown to spawn the next one, but only when the Crawler is deployed. This will prevent the service ironguard to spawn while the crawler is on the move.

Bug Fixes