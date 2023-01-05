Eximius 1.1.9 Hotfix - 5th January 2023

Greetings officers,
Our first hotfix of the year of 2023. A quick patch to address some of the recent issues in season 3.
Few main highlights include fixing the payment methods on Epic Games Store, making the DLC now purchase-able. The server browser filters has also been added.
New Feature
Added Filters for Game Session / Lobby ID, Settings and Sorts in Server Browser
- Pre-Game Lobby now shows the Lobby ID after the Lobby Name
- In-game Menu now shows the Lobby ID / Session ID, player can share this to their friends to allow them to search
- Remove limits for searching lobbies (previously was 50)
- Show some additional settings in the server browser, such as Victory Points, Annihilation and Death Match
- Added unequip skin button to customization skin menu to reset skins to default.
Improvements
- Capped main menu frame rate to 60fps. Previously may cause frames overdrive, causing GPU to overwork.
- Changed the default crouch key to Ctrl (instead of C)
Balance Change
- Support crawler's spawning of Ironguard changed slightly. They will now start spawning only when deployed for the first time. When Service Ironguard is killed, they will start a spawn countdown to spawn the next one, but only when the Crawler is deployed. This will prevent the service ironguard to spawn while the crawler is on the move.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Issue with Eden core unable to be purchased in the store.
- Fixed graphical glitch on Covert Vanguard's stealth wall in Twilight lighting.
- Fixed graphical glitch when deploying scanner-type abilities by Commander. It used to make things hard to see while scanner is active.
- Fixed issue with Bio-Injector texture showing as grid.
- Fixed scope sights glitch which causes sights to be blurry
- Fixed issue with bus disappearing in Town Square map
- Fixed a glitch that causes the APC to not play it's deploy animation.
- Fixed issue with Power plant that reduces energy gained when building a new power plant
- Fixed issue with Resource tooltip not showing correct number
- Fixed issue with Search Bar text can be overflowed and extended indefinitely
- Fixed issue with Epic Games Store DLC entitlements
- Fixed issue with ATR Firespear where it no longer spawns lingering fire on the ground
- Fixed issue with Specialist Strike Squad where they can't be control-group selected
- Fixed issue with AI Commander spamming weapon crew senselessly.
- Fixed issue with Skirmish AI will no longer deploys mortar on location that has sky occluded.
- Fixed issue with Viper's claw when hooks an officer will permanently get stunned if Viper moves behind a wall
Changed files in this update