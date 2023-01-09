 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 9 January 2023

Stability Update, January 9th, 2023

Hello Riftbreakers!

Welcome to 2023! We hope you had a wonderful holiday season. As you know, we have a lot of things planned for you this year, so there is no time to waste. Here's the first maintenance patch of '23, aimed at fixing the most common issues you have been reporting to us over the course of the past couple of weeks. Enjoy!

The Riftbreaker Stability Update, January 9th, 2023. EXE: 661, DATA: 287, Changelog:

  • Fixed a crash that occurred if the game encountered incorrect text encoding.
  • Fixed a crash in Transform System caused by buffer reallocation error.
  • Fixed a crash in the XAudio2 system.
  • Fixed various GUI issues - animation start/end points, layering, offsets and visibility of GUI items.
  • The game will no longer crash if the VfsZipArchive system detects a corrupted zip file.

