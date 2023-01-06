V1.3.3 PATCH NOTE

Added new events that can drop Tech.

Added Xeno Tutorial to help learn about game mechanics and more.

Tech rewards can now be refreshed with Metal.

Adjusted Healing/Swift/Shield devices: their buffs no longer stack up.

Fixed the glitch of item lost.

Fixed the glitch in Airdrop Mines.

Fixed the glitch in Smoke Grenades & Decoy Devices.

Fixed the glitch of game crash when launching grenades.

Fixed the missing texts.

Fixed the glitch of Beam Tower.