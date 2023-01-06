 Skip to content

Xeno Command update for 6 January 2023

V1.3.3 PATCH NOTE

Build 10260117

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new events that can drop Tech.
Added Xeno Tutorial to help learn about game mechanics and more.
Tech rewards can now be refreshed with Metal.
Adjusted Healing/Swift/Shield devices: their buffs no longer stack up.
Fixed the glitch of item lost.
Fixed the glitch in Airdrop Mines.
Fixed the glitch in Smoke Grenades & Decoy Devices.
Fixed the glitch of game crash when launching grenades.
Fixed the missing texts.
Fixed the glitch of Beam Tower.

