Added new events that can drop Tech.
Added Xeno Tutorial to help learn about game mechanics and more.
Tech rewards can now be refreshed with Metal.
Adjusted Healing/Swift/Shield devices: their buffs no longer stack up.
Fixed the glitch of item lost.
Fixed the glitch in Airdrop Mines.
Fixed the glitch in Smoke Grenades & Decoy Devices.
Fixed the glitch of game crash when launching grenades.
Fixed the missing texts.
Fixed the glitch of Beam Tower.
Xeno Command update for 6 January 2023
V1.3.3 PATCH NOTE
