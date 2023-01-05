 Skip to content

Queen Beast update for 5 January 2023

January 1st Update - Queen Beast Build 1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 10260107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone again!
I have pushed a small patch update that addresses the following:

  • Updates the version of Ren'Py to a more recent version; this should address the freezing issues on the Steam Deck!
  • Updated the Audio slider code since Ren'Py now has a master volume implemented by default

Please let me know if you continue to have any issues or bugs and feel free to ask any questions on the forums!
I have uploaded the game's OST to a playlist on youtube here: QB OST!
Thank you everyone who has played or left a review so far >u<! We really appreciate everything.

