January 1st Update - Queen Beast Build 1.22

Hello everyone again!

I have pushed a small patch update that addresses the following:

Updates the version of Ren'Py to a more recent version; this should address the freezing issues on the Steam Deck!

Updated the Audio slider code since Ren'Py now has a master volume implemented by default

Please let me know if you continue to have any issues or bugs and feel free to ask any questions on the forums!

I have uploaded the game's OST to a playlist on youtube here: QB OST!

Thank you everyone who has played or left a review so far >u<! We really appreciate everything.

