Update version 1.0.6c3

- Fixed: A issue that caused the screen to freeze when a file was loaded in the wrong format.
- Fixed: In the DLC's "color(red) item) challenge level," the player may dash out of a wall.
- Fixed: A few language-related problems.
- Optimize: Reduced the waiting period for hidden tips on the last level from 60 to 45 seconds.
- Optimize: Improve the text bullets on the last stage and the last drama.
All update logs are posted here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1487270/discussions/0/3468361193657946730/
Changed files in this update