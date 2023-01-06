 Skip to content

Last Command update for 6 January 2023

Update version 1.0.6c3

Update version 1.0.6c3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: A issue that caused the screen to freeze when a file was loaded in the wrong format.
  • Fixed: In the DLC's "color(red) item) challenge level," the player may dash out of a wall.
  • Fixed: A few language-related problems.
  • Optimize: Reduced the waiting period for hidden tips on the last level from 60 to 45 seconds.
  • Optimize: Improve the text bullets on the last stage and the last drama.

All update logs are posted here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1487270/discussions/0/3468361193657946730/

