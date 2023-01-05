Post Office Update

For the longest time, all of you have been collecting strange currency, in the form of Stamps, by finishing "Daily Challenges." All your work will finally have paid off.
Today, we introduce the Post Office. The Post Office is a new store where we are experimenting with a new concept in Penguin Heist. Namely, time. Every 24 hours, the Post Office will be restocked with new items for you to spend your stamps on.
Since this is the first time we are adding something like this, we are also very keen on adapting and changing it in ways to make it more fun. We want the Post Office to be an exciting addition that makes the penguin village feel more alive, as if the village lives and breathes even when the game is off!
The Post Office will start by only offering you new items and weapons, but will later offer you a chance to buy rare cosmetics, and even furniture (player housing! hint-hint)
We also want to introduce more ways to earn stamps other than simply completing Daily Challenges, as that may be too constricting. But - that is for another time.
For the full changelog of this update, look no further:
Changelog:
Weapons you can expect to see in the Post Office (for this update):
- The Butcher
- Delta Flier
- Jetpack Flier
- Freeze Bomb
- Golden Gun
- Healing Sphere
- Stamper
- Icicle
- Fish Launcher
- Grenade Launcher
- Glowstick
- Flare Gun
- Plague Staff
- Sword of the Flame
- Flash Bang
- Tiger Saw
- Timmy Gun
- Glue Gun
- Lightning Rod
New Features:
- Post Office
- Changed loadout size from 6 to 8
- Added a new loading screen for heists
- Changed behavior gun-wielding AI, making them keep more distance
- Added a new song in Playa del Sol
Bugs & Fixes:
- Increased music volume for all levels
- Improved the loading time of levels
- Improved the responsiveness of AI
- Removed Staff of Plague from the Store
- Added Magic Wand back to the Store
- Fixed a significant memory leak in the Lobby
- Fixed Gunslinger Yon's blueprint being missing
- Fixed King Pingnar's Portal Maze
- Decreased amount of potential sequence breaks in the Tutorial
- Fixed ladders launching penguins into space
- Improved slope behaviors
- Fixed the ship in Research Station slowly drifting away
- Fixed house colliders in Madinat Al'Asmak in The Nile
- Improved the reliability of reviving players
- Improved the reliability of voting
Changed files in this update