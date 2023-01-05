Post Office Update

For the longest time, all of you have been collecting strange currency, in the form of Stamps, by finishing "Daily Challenges." All your work will finally have paid off.

Today, we introduce the Post Office. The Post Office is a new store where we are experimenting with a new concept in Penguin Heist. Namely, time. Every 24 hours, the Post Office will be restocked with new items for you to spend your stamps on.

Since this is the first time we are adding something like this, we are also very keen on adapting and changing it in ways to make it more fun. We want the Post Office to be an exciting addition that makes the penguin village feel more alive, as if the village lives and breathes even when the game is off!

The Post Office will start by only offering you new items and weapons, but will later offer you a chance to buy rare cosmetics, and even furniture (player housing! hint-hint)

We also want to introduce more ways to earn stamps other than simply completing Daily Challenges, as that may be too constricting. But - that is for another time.

For the full changelog of this update, look no further:

Changelog:

Weapons you can expect to see in the Post Office (for this update):

The Butcher

Delta Flier

Jetpack Flier

Freeze Bomb

Golden Gun

Healing Sphere

Stamper

Icicle

Fish Launcher

Grenade Launcher

Glowstick

Flare Gun

Plague Staff

Sword of the Flame

Flash Bang

Tiger Saw

Timmy Gun

Glue Gun

Lightning Rod

New Features:

Post Office

Changed loadout size from 6 to 8

Added a new loading screen for heists

Changed behavior gun-wielding AI, making them keep more distance

Added a new song in Playa del Sol

Bugs & Fixes: