Gundy update for 5 January 2023

v1.0.5 Minor Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Hello,

This quick patch fixes a bug that's been reported a few times in the discord.

There is also minor collision updates, which only improve the gameplay, and should allow for faster runs.

-d4rkd0s

