Tastemaker update for 5 January 2023

Devblog 39

Devblog 39

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year everybody! This is a bit of a smaller update that I considered making a patch. But because it does contain some new content, I decided to write this short blog.

I’m not quite happy with the current menu tree and want to change it a bit. I decided to start with changing the beverages. The cocktails did not make a lot of sense from a gameplay perspective so I removed 2 of the 3 cocktails and added beer instead. I also replaced the cocktail glass item with a beer glass item, and added a beer tap item. Beer was already a part of the game before it was released in early access, but I ended up removing it, which I now think was a mistake. I hope that the progression of the beverages tree makes a bit more sense now.

Small Changes

  • Fixed dirt not being visible
  • Fixed wine not being able to be made by waiters in certain cases
  • Fixed not being able to close the scenario goal window
  • Fixed food quality being broken for chicken
  • Rebalanced staff wages
  • Rebalanced tableware dirtiness
  • Fixed pans not being displayed in inventory correctly
  • Fixed lag spikes when someone poops in your restaurant
  • Fixed some spelling issues

