Devblog 39

Happy new year everybody! This is a bit of a smaller update that I considered making a patch. But because it does contain some new content, I decided to write this short blog.

Menu Changes

I’m not quite happy with the current menu tree and want to change it a bit. I decided to start with changing the beverages. The cocktails did not make a lot of sense from a gameplay perspective so I removed 2 of the 3 cocktails and added beer instead. I also replaced the cocktail glass item with a beer glass item, and added a beer tap item. Beer was already a part of the game before it was released in early access, but I ended up removing it, which I now think was a mistake. I hope that the progression of the beverages tree makes a bit more sense now.

Small Changes