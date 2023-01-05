 Skip to content

Just Act Natural update for 5 January 2023

Patch notes v1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some Steam achievements not triggering
  • Fixed lockup with party-host region checks
  • Removed Christmas event

Thank you for the continued support! Please report any issues in the Discord.

  • Lee

