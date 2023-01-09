 Skip to content

Archery Land update for 9 January 2023

[Archery Land] Patch Note (Ver 0.8)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year, Warriors!
Archery Land Team is here!

Below is the Ver 0.8 update patch for January 9, 2023.

Ver 0.8 update highlights

1. Changed the size of the character's head.
  • Quadrupled!
2. Changed the ‘language’ select button to 2D UI
3. Changed the list of tutorial guide
  • Each of ‘how-to’ guide for the Bow and Arrow will be shown one by one (not shown at the same time)
  • 3 practice targets (not 1)
4. Changed the main UI
  • Enjoy 3 different modes!
  • Enjoy 6 different rank games!
  • Enjoy trying to challenge the Boss stage anytime!
5. Changed Rank game UI
  • the ranking and score will be shown
6. Changed Multi-game backgrounds
7. Changed Multi-game interaction way
  • Hold the bow to start the game
  • Select the target button, not the coin

We updated with your feedbacks of value.
Thank you for enjoying Archery Land


Good Luck,
Archery Land, Warriors!

Thank you
Looksten

