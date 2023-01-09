[Archery Land] Patch Note (Ver 0.8)

Share · View all patches · Build 10259658 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 03:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Happy New Year, Warriors!

Archery Land Team is here!

Below is the Ver 0.8 update patch for January 9, 2023.

1. Changed the size of the character's head.

Quadrupled!

2. Changed the ‘language’ select button to 2D UI

3. Changed the list of tutorial guide

Each of ‘how-to’ guide for the Bow and Arrow will be shown one by one (not shown at the same time)

3 practice targets (not 1)

4. Changed the main UI

Enjoy 3 different modes!

Enjoy 6 different rank games!

Enjoy trying to challenge the Boss stage anytime!

5. Changed Rank game UI

the ranking and score will be shown

6. Changed Multi-game backgrounds

7. Changed Multi-game interaction way

Hold the bow to start the game

Select the target button, not the coin

We updated with your feedbacks of value.

Thank you for enjoying Archery Land



Good Luck,

Archery Land, Warriors!



Thank you

Looksten