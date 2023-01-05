Changelog for 05-01-2023

05-01-2023

Added:

Added bHaptics battery monitoring.

Added a setting to automatically play media when in a VRChat loading screen.

Changes:

Move window delay is now off by default for new users.

Adjusted priorities for picking up overlays, Edit Mode UI and Wristwatch UI are now the lowest priority items and should be less likely to be picked up by accident when actively pointing at a different overlay.

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where window movement could fail if trying to move a window with your hand too close to the Edit Mode UI.

Fixed an issue where the only undock point for an overlay attached to the HMD was the world detach point. All docking points should now appear.

Fixed an issue where moving the Edit Mode UI to another hand would prevent one of the hand cursors from working until the application was restarted.

Just a quick side-note but these VRChat specific features have no performance impact at all when they're turned off, and they're off by default. No need to worry about that if you don't play VRChat but more than 90% of our userbase does!