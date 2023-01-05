01/05 (Thu) Update - “The Venuses' New Year ～Rock Climbing Chapter～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 01/05 (Thu).
- “The Venuses' New Year ～Rock Climbing Chapter～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “Rock Climbing Pack,” “SSR Deco-bromide V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
The following is still ongoing!
- “Monica's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2023/01/07 (Sat) 15:59 UTC
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed depots in private_sb branch