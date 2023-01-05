Quick patch! Fixed English and Chinese Font

Hello everyone, this is just a quick patch that fixes both English and Chinese fonts with the dialogue choices and the text boxes, my apologies for the inconvenience.

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackversion0.1 to be precise) until your save files work again

