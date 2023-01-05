v1.1.13 Patch Notes

General
- Duplicate Soul Cards can now be sold
- The Joyful Home Association will now award points for having a place for all 7 party members to sleep and for a dedicated pet bed
- Updated some wording on the Epidemic skill
Bug Fixes
- Revive All can no longer be evaded by defeated party members (Rick lies down, "defeated", watching the rest of the party do the work. He spots Ezekiel approaching, ready to cast Revive All. Luckily, Rick rolls over at the last moment and successfully continues to avoid doing anything.)
- Burning Cleave can now be countered
- Fixed a positioning issue when using Death's Door before beating the corresponding dungeon
Changed files in this update