 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadswitch 3 update for 5 January 2023

Patch Notes for January 4, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10259017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Killstreaks unlocked with Shards no longer require Shards again after Prestiging
  • Removed local play XP limits
  • Performance optimizations
  • UI updates
  • New challenges

Operations

  • Rebalanced Campaign
  • Allied Heroes are tougher to kill

Changed files in this update

Deadswitch 3 Content Depot 1131081
  • Loading history…
Deadswitch 3 Win32 Depot 1131082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link