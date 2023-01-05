Patch Notes for January 4, 2023

General
- Killstreaks unlocked with Shards no longer require Shards again after Prestiging
- Removed local play XP limits
- Performance optimizations
- UI updates
- New challenges
Operations
- Rebalanced Campaign
- Allied Heroes are tougher to kill
