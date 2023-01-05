Verdant Village Patch 0.4.8.4

Normally I would just wait till the end of the month for this but I wanted to put out a small hotfix to address a few things. Really just two things. The simple reason is that one of these issues was rather disruptive if you were far enough into the mines. In short it would make the area unplayable at deeper levels.

Anyway, this should now be fixed as well some other stuff listed below. One other thing I wanted to mention. Some people have noticed a bug relating to Ben. Specifically dealing with his dialogue window locking in relation to one of his quests. I spent about 3 hours trying every which way to trigger anything with him but I got nothing. Whatever this issue it is it seems to be rare, or only triggered under extremely specific circumstances.

I will continue to look into this and hopefully have a fix by the end of the month but if you run into this issue and can relay any info to me it would be appreciated. Generally speaking I would need to know what area you are in when speaking to him (if you are on his farm I’ll need to know inside or outside), what season it is, what dialogue line he spoke, if you interacted with a quest then which quest, and when the lock exactly happened (during regular dialogue, after you hit the quest button, after the quest dialogue, etc). I understand that is a lot of info, if you can’t remember it all or even any of it I’d still like to know anything you remember. Thank you in advance to anyone who can help with that.

Below is the change log, its short but rather important I’d say.

Verdant Village V0.4.8.4 Full Patch Notes

Bug Fixes