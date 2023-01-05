 Skip to content

WestFallen update for 5 January 2023

Patch Notes 1/4/2023 - 1.0.5

Patch Notes 1/4/2023 - 1.0.5

  • Added ability to skip intro cutscene
  • Hotkeys added next to abilities
  • Fixed bug with the pause menu not pausing when called more than once
  • Patched a problem with waves not progressing correctly
  • Added music to the arena
  • Added description for abilities in the tutorial card
  • Fixed a bug where the pause menu thought you had a controller even if you did not
  • Fixed rolling during the intro cutscene
  • Removed the ability to move your view around during the intro cutscene
  • Added loading screens

