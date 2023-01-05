- Added ability to skip intro cutscene
- Hotkeys added next to abilities
- Fixed bug with the pause menu not pausing when called more than once
- Patched a problem with waves not progressing correctly
- Added music to the arena
- Added description for abilities in the tutorial card
- Fixed a bug where the pause menu thought you had a controller even if you did not
- Fixed rolling during the intro cutscene
- Removed the ability to move your view around during the intro cutscene
- Added loading screens
WestFallen update for 5 January 2023
Patch Notes 1/4/2023 - 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update