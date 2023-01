Today's update is a quick fix to resolve a bug that sometimes caused the player to be thrown into the air. This would usually occur when running over an object set low in the ground. The character should now just step over the object.

This build also turns off the holiday content. Note anything you have crafted or placed will remain available to you.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

jon@hammerhelm.com

My Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperSixStudios