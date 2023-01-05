Content Update 1.0.4

Thanks everyone for being patient while the work on this beast of an update took way longer than I had anticipated. 3 new skills! 1 new character! 3 perks! And a lot of fixes and changes to improve the game.

I also fixed a couple things with the save system, which unfortunately resulted in the nailgun being locked again even when you had unlocked it previously. So if you already purchased it, I apologize that it has to get unlocked again. I have reduced the price a bit to make up for it. These changes were necessary for more weapons to be added in the future.

Fixed

removed dodge knockback on enemies still being triggered after death

Vixen's corpse doesn't get pushed anymore

Santa's backpack dropping when dying with Vixen

Corrected round-off errors when increasing magazine size

Changed

added particle and sounds effects to dodge roll

improved vfx for shield

extended the blast radius of explosive barrels

Super star mode does damage to bosses now

Enemy spawn behavior adjusted during reloads

Glowing spheres on skill trees replaced with glowing ornament meshes

Collection page for skills is scrollable now to fit all skill cards

optimized saved data

price for nailgun set to 850 coins

Some enemies drop blue gems with more XP now

Defeating the Elder Tree rewards bonus coins at the end of the run

New