 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xmas Apocalypse update for 5 January 2023

Content Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10258508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for being patient while the work on this beast of an update took way longer than I had anticipated. 3 new skills! 1 new character! 3 perks! And a lot of fixes and changes to improve the game.

I also fixed a couple things with the save system, which unfortunately resulted in the nailgun being locked again even when you had unlocked it previously. So if you already purchased it, I apologize that it has to get unlocked again. I have reduced the price a bit to make up for it. These changes were necessary for more weapons to be added in the future.

Fixed
  • removed dodge knockback on enemies still being triggered after death
  • Vixen's corpse doesn't get pushed anymore
  • Santa's backpack dropping when dying with Vixen
  • Corrected round-off errors when increasing magazine size
Changed
  • added particle and sounds effects to dodge roll
  • improved vfx for shield
  • extended the blast radius of explosive barrels
  • Super star mode does damage to bosses now
  • Enemy spawn behavior adjusted during reloads
  • Glowing spheres on skill trees replaced with glowing ornament meshes
  • Collection page for skills is scrollable now to fit all skill cards
  • optimized saved data
  • price for nailgun set to 850 coins
  • Some enemies drop blue gems with more XP now
  • Defeating the Elder Tree rewards bonus coins at the end of the run
New
  • New unlockable skill: Dashing Snowball - dodge roll into enemies to injure them
  • New unlockable skill: Ice Bucket of Dread - freeze enemies when you shoot them
  • New unlockable skill: Pain Cones - orbiting pine cones that hurt
  • New unlockable character: Old Tree - Defeat the Frosty Elder Tree to play with this character
  • New to unlock on the skill tree: PERKS - permanent stat bonuses at a higher but fixed price. The added perks are: +1 skill slot, +1 max HP, +50% magazine size

Changed files in this update

Depot 2197051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link