Content Update 1.0.4

Thanks everyone for being patient while the work on this beast of an update took way longer than I had anticipated. 3 new skills! 1 new character! 3 perks! And a lot of fixes and changes to improve the game.
I also fixed a couple things with the save system, which unfortunately resulted in the nailgun being locked again even when you had unlocked it previously. So if you already purchased it, I apologize that it has to get unlocked again. I have reduced the price a bit to make up for it. These changes were necessary for more weapons to be added in the future.
Fixed
- removed dodge knockback on enemies still being triggered after death
- Vixen's corpse doesn't get pushed anymore
- Santa's backpack dropping when dying with Vixen
- Corrected round-off errors when increasing magazine size
Changed
- added particle and sounds effects to dodge roll
- improved vfx for shield
- extended the blast radius of explosive barrels
- Super star mode does damage to bosses now
- Enemy spawn behavior adjusted during reloads
- Glowing spheres on skill trees replaced with glowing ornament meshes
- Collection page for skills is scrollable now to fit all skill cards
- optimized saved data
- price for nailgun set to 850 coins
- Some enemies drop blue gems with more XP now
- Defeating the Elder Tree rewards bonus coins at the end of the run
New
- New unlockable skill: Dashing Snowball - dodge roll into enemies to injure them
- New unlockable skill: Ice Bucket of Dread - freeze enemies when you shoot them
- New unlockable skill: Pain Cones - orbiting pine cones that hurt
- New unlockable character: Old Tree - Defeat the Frosty Elder Tree to play with this character
- New to unlock on the skill tree: PERKS - permanent stat bonuses at a higher but fixed price. The added perks are: +1 skill slot, +1 max HP, +50% magazine size
Changed files in this update