Prime of Flames has been updated to v1.0.3

Please check update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- Optimized the event [Moonlit Herald][Ghost Herald], now the Prayer Stone will be consumed only after the corresponding Bloodline is granted to the selected character
Problem Fixed:
- Fixed the problem that the experience bar of the character may be displayed incorrectly
- Fixed the problem that the play history of endless mode was displayed incorrectly
- Fixed the problem that the achievement could not be triggered by killing the BOSS for the first time in Chapter 7
- Fixed the problem that the hidden level could not be triggered in Chapter 7
Changed files in this update