Prime of Flames update for 6 January 2023

Prime of Flames has been updated to v1.0.3

Build 10258448

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • Optimized the event [Moonlit Herald][Ghost Herald], now the Prayer Stone will be consumed only after the corresponding Bloodline is granted to the selected character

Problem Fixed:

  • Fixed the problem that the experience bar of the character may be displayed incorrectly
  • Fixed the problem that the play history of endless mode was displayed incorrectly
  • Fixed the problem that the achievement could not be triggered by killing the BOSS for the first time in Chapter 7
  • Fixed the problem that the hidden level could not be triggered in Chapter 7

