January 4th 2023 Patch

Here is a small Patch for a sequence in the game that was a bit too difficult and softlocked.
Hope you all had a good new week!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Here is a small Patch for a sequence in the game that was a bit too difficult and softlocked.
Hope you all had a good new week!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update