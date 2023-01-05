 Skip to content

The Clown's Forest update for 5 January 2023

January 4th 2023 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Here is a small Patch for a sequence in the game that was a bit too difficult and softlocked.

Hope you all had a good new week!

