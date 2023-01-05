 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 5 January 2023

Beta 1.24

Share · View all patches · Build 10258257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added back text flash animation that happens when you try to assign a recipe but don’t have enough buildings
  • Increased requirements for many early quests
  • Clicking on a Coin icon will navigate to the Markets panel and update the selected navigation button
  • Added new icons for natural resources to help differentiate from harvested items
  • Removed draggable border from Market panel
  • Fixed newly unlocked Market items showing up in the wrong place, if the parent Market wasn’t built yet

Changed files in this update

Depot 2258241
  • Loading history…
Depot 2258242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link