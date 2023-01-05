- Added back text flash animation that happens when you try to assign a recipe but don’t have enough buildings
- Increased requirements for many early quests
- Clicking on a Coin icon will navigate to the Markets panel and update the selected navigation button
- Added new icons for natural resources to help differentiate from harvested items
- Removed draggable border from Market panel
- Fixed newly unlocked Market items showing up in the wrong place, if the parent Market wasn’t built yet
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 5 January 2023
Beta 1.24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
