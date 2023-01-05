Build 0.1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10258202 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 01:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Intro & UI Revisions

Game Intro screen changed to 1k x 1k logo

Instruction to skip intro screen added to intro screen.

Intro Music plays a single loop when game starts.

Pressing Escape Key toggles a Quit Menu.

Game logo and UI design added to Quit Menu.

Inventory border set to solid black during UIX revisions.

*Icons for build pieces now appear when build mode is active.

Internal Game Engine Changes.

Calls to glReadPixels for mouseinput remain disabled

Developer hotkeys for reloading UI & Terrain Textures are active.

Known Issues:

Collision is disabled on several pieces for revision.