 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medusa Frontier update for 5 January 2023

Build 0.1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10258202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Intro & UI Revisions

Game Intro screen changed to 1k x 1k logo
Instruction to skip intro screen added to intro screen.
Intro Music plays a single loop when game starts.
Pressing Escape Key toggles a Quit Menu.
Game logo and UI design added to Quit Menu.
Inventory border set to solid black during UIX revisions.
*Icons for build pieces now appear when build mode is active.

Internal Game Engine Changes.

Calls to glReadPixels for mouseinput remain disabled
Developer hotkeys for reloading UI & Terrain Textures are active.

Known Issues:
Collision is disabled on several pieces for revision.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1925531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link