Patch Note - January 10th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, January 10th, 2022.
=========================
[Main Updates]
◈In-game Updates◈
- New Spirit: ‘Dark Cloud Dragon Poipoi’
- Check out this new mighty spirit.
- New Combine: Epic Unidentified Mystical Pieces
- Challenge yourself to obtain Legendary Mystical Pieces by combining Unidentified Mystical Pieces.
- New Appearance Equipment
- Check out the new fascinating Appearance Equipment.
=========================
[January 10th Patch Note Details]
**◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Spirit
● Epic Aqua Spirit ‘Dark Cloud Dragon Poipoi’ will be added.**
- Passive bonus once summoned: Spell DEF +20
[table]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Leisurely Swim[/td]
[td]Increases Max HP by 1,200, CRIT by 90, Accuracy by 120, and All ATK DMG Boost by 8%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Tailcloud[/td]
[td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, Skill DMG Reduction by 15%, Energy Gathering Boost by 20%, and HP Potion Use Effect by 7%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Quench[/td]
[td]Upon using an Ultimate, instantly enable Evade and recover 8% of Max MP for 4 sec. Cooldown 60 sec.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Combine
● Combine for Epic Unidentified Mystical Pieces will be added.
- Epic Unidentified Mystical Pieces can now be combined in the relevant tab.
- Mystic Incense burner points will be accumulated upon combining Epic Unidentified Mystical Pieces.
■ Clan
● Distribution of Clan Donation rewards (Clan Coins) will be changed.
- Pre-Change: Clan Coins will be sent via ‘Mail’ upon donating to clan
- Post-Change: Clan Coins will be directly given to your character upon donating to clan
■ Appearance Equipment
● New hats and outfits will be added.
[table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[th][/th]
[td][/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Apricot Blossom Headpiece (Hat) / Apricot Blossom Red Dress(Outfit)[/td]
[td]Scholar Black Hat (Hat) / Scholar Robe (Outfit)[/td]
[td]Royal Court Wig (Hat) / Royal Court Jacket (Outfit)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td][/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Jade Dragon Felt Hat (Hat) / Jade Dragon Robe (Outfit)[/td]
[td]Soso Headpiece (Hat) / Soso Gown (Outfit)[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● New Back Ornament will be added.
[table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Arcadia's Tune (All Classes)[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Crafting Manual
● 3 Crafting manuals for Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone will be added.
- Craft NPC: <Craftsman> Gwon Chuyoung
[table]
[tr]
[th]Craftable Item[/th]
[th]Required Materials[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone[/td]
[td]Legendary Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10
Legendary Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone Shard x10
Darksteel x5,000,000
Copper x5,000,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone[/td]
[td]Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10
Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone Shard x10
Darksteel x500,000
Copper x500,000[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rare Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone[/td]
[td]Rare Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10
Rare Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone Shard x10
Darksteel x50,000
Copper x50,000[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Shop
● Spirit Special Summon will be added.
- Spirit Stone for new Aqua Epic Spirit ‘Dark Cloud Dragon Poipoi’ can be obtained through Special Summon.
- Divine Dragon’s Promise points accumulated from previous Special Spirit Summon event will be reset.
● ‘Legendary’ grade items can be obtained with a random chance from Summons referred below.
- Summon Targets: Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Dragon Claw, Dragon Eye, Dragon Sphere, Dragon Material, Spirit Stone, Skill Tome, Mystical Piece, Spirit Special Summon
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Fix on the issue where some players could approach the Clan Shop through Source tab although they are not qualified to use Clan Shop yet.
- Improvement to make the item 'Toad Stance Volume 2' sellable.
- Fix on the issue where the effects of the spirit treasure equipped on the spirits that were previously deployed gets activated in certain circumstances.
- Fix on the issue where the information of the previous Clan gets shown upon creating a new one after leaving the Clan.
- Improvements to the display of remaining time of buffs to include more details.
Changed files in this update