Patch Note - January 10th

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, January 10th, 2022.

◈In-game Updates◈

New Spirit: ‘Dark Cloud Dragon Poipoi’

New Combine: Epic Unidentified Mystical Pieces

New Appearance Equipment

[January 10th Patch Note Details]

**◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Spirit

● Epic Aqua Spirit ‘Dark Cloud Dragon Poipoi’ will be added.**

Passive bonus once summoned: Spell DEF +20



[table]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Leisurely Swim[/td]

[td]Increases Max HP by 1,200, CRIT by 90, Accuracy by 120, and All ATK DMG Boost by 8%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Tailcloud[/td]

[td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, Skill DMG Reduction by 15%, Energy Gathering Boost by 20%, and HP Potion Use Effect by 7%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Quench[/td]

[td]Upon using an Ultimate, instantly enable Evade and recover 8% of Max MP for 4 sec. Cooldown 60 sec.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Combine

● Combine for Epic Unidentified Mystical Pieces will be added.

Mystic Incense burner points will be accumulated upon combining Epic Unidentified Mystical Pieces.

■ Clan

● Distribution of Clan Donation rewards (Clan Coins) will be changed.

Pre-Change: Clan Coins will be sent via ‘Mail’ upon donating to clan

Post-Change: Clan Coins will be directly given to your character upon donating to clan

■ Appearance Equipment

● New hats and outfits will be added.

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[th] [/th]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Apricot Blossom Headpiece (Hat) / Apricot Blossom Red Dress(Outfit)[/td]

[td]Scholar Black Hat (Hat) / Scholar Robe (Outfit)[/td]

[td]Royal Court Wig (Hat) / Royal Court Jacket (Outfit)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Jade Dragon Felt Hat (Hat) / Jade Dragon Robe (Outfit)[/td]

[td]Soso Headpiece (Hat) / Soso Gown (Outfit)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● New Back Ornament will be added.

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Arcadia's Tune (All Classes)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Crafting Manual

● 3 Crafting manuals for Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone will be added.

Craft NPC: <Craftsman> Gwon Chuyoung

[table]

[tr]

[th]Craftable Item[/th]

[th]Required Materials[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone[/td]

[td]Legendary Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10

Legendary Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone Shard x10

Darksteel x5,000,000

Copper x5,000,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone[/td]

[td]Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10

Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone Shard x10

Darksteel x500,000

Copper x500,000[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rare Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone[/td]

[td]Rare Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10

Rare Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone Shard x10

Darksteel x50,000

Copper x50,000[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Shop

● Spirit Special Summon will be added.

Divine Dragon’s Promise points accumulated from previous Special Spirit Summon event will be reset.

● ‘Legendary’ grade items can be obtained with a random chance from Summons referred below.

Summon Targets: Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Dragon Claw, Dragon Eye, Dragon Sphere, Dragon Material, Spirit Stone, Skill Tome, Mystical Piece, Spirit Special Summon

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements