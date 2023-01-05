Happy New Year! New AI War 2 build for you: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.532_Post_Necromancer_Victory_Text

This makes the 7th calendar year with AI War 2 builds in it, goodness.

This build has a variety of improvements from mostly Badger, and a few from Dismiss and Puffin as well.

There is finally separate victory text when you win as the Necromancer, which is pretty awesome. The Dyson Sidekick mod also got this treatment. There's a variety of bugfixes and balance improvements in general, as well as to several mods.

I also upgraded the Shapes library that we use for drawing selection circles, and the hope is that this will solve an issue with stuck selection circles that was occasionally coming up.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that early next year, so keep an ear out.)