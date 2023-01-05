 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI War 2 update for 5 January 2023

5.532 Post Necromancer Victory Text

Share · View all patches · Build 10258163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year! New AI War 2 build for you: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.532_Post_Necromancer_Victory_Text

This makes the 7th calendar year with AI War 2 builds in it, goodness.

This build has a variety of improvements from mostly Badger, and a few from Dismiss and Puffin as well.

There is finally separate victory text when you win as the Necromancer, which is pretty awesome. The Dyson Sidekick mod also got this treatment. There's a variety of bugfixes and balance improvements in general, as well as to several mods.

I also upgraded the Shapes library that we use for drawing selection circles, and the hope is that this will solve an issue with stuck selection circles that was occasionally coming up.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that early next year, so keep an ear out.)

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link